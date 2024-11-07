WWE reportedly happy with Cody Rhodes’ title reign, likely NXT call ups

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE is ‘extremely happy’ with Cody Rhodes’ reign as Champion, and there are no plans to end the reign for the foreseeable future. The company is in love with him being the face of WWE the way John Cena was as the white meat babyface.

– Meta Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson have recently been competing on Smackdown and had their first main roster PLE match at Crown Jewel. While speaking on a F4WOnline Podcast, Bryan Alvarez stated that the belief within WWE is that all of Meta Four have been called up.

He said: “I don’t think they’re NXT women anymore. I think they’re officially main roster, although they’re still making appearances in NXT. I think all of Meta-Four is called up. It’s not official but I know people there who believe that all of Meta-Four have been called up, including Noam (Dar), who hasn’t even been on TV in like 6 months.”

