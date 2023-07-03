Real name: Jamara Garrett

Height:

Weight:

Date of birth: February 5, 1995

From: New Mexico

Pro debut: August 5, 2022

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move:

Biogrpahy

– Formerly a contestant on NBC’s Titan Games, Garrett attended a WWE tryout over the 2021 Summerslam weekend

– Garrett suffered a concussion during the in-ring portion of her tryout, but would be offered a WWE developmental contract upon her recovery

– Garrett debuted under the name ‘Jakara Jackson’ at an NXT live event on August 5, 2022, teaming with Lash Legend in a loss to Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

– Jackson made her televised debut on the October 25 episode of NXT Level Up, losing to Thea Hail

– Jackson became a member of The Meta-Four in the summer of 2023