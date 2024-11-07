Linda McMahon to work with Trump, Stratton suggests a new WWE title, and a Cardona note

Nov 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tiffany Stratton via Gorilla Position says WWE should have a Netflix championship on RAW

“I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title, like a Netflix Championship. I think that’d be amazing. What a great idea, that would be cool.”

I don’t know, maybe I’ll cash in there on the Netflix RAW debut. Maybe I won’t even have a match. Maybe I’ll just cash in and become champion on the premiere!”

Linda McMahon has been named as the co-chair of Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.

Matt Cardona posted:

