Linda McMahon to work with Trump, Stratton suggests a new WWE title, and a Cardona note

– Tiffany Stratton via Gorilla Position says WWE should have a Netflix championship on RAW

“I think it would be a great idea to introduce a mid-card title, like a Netflix Championship. I think that’d be amazing. What a great idea, that would be cool.”

I don’t know, maybe I’ll cash in there on the Netflix RAW debut. Maybe I won’t even have a match. Maybe I’ll just cash in and become champion on the premiere!”

— Linda McMahon has been named as the co-chair of Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.

(Source: PBS News)

– Matt Cardona posted:

I got a new tattoo… pic.twitter.com/PmH3Mdc9T8 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 6, 2024

