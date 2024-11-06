Go Fund Me campaign started for Dutch Mantell

Dutch Mantell Needs Your Help – Medical Emergency Bills & Assistance

Yesterday, the co-host of Story Time With Dutch Mantell released a video which contained a GoFundMe link for legendary former wrestler and manager Dutch Mantell.

It reads: “Dutch has faced multiple medical emergencies over the last year. He has beat sepsis twice and nearly died both times. He is currently home recovering after a month long stay in the hospital this last go around. He just started his podcasts back which is great for him but that is all he is able to do right now. The podcast is really good for him as he truly loves interacting with the fans and is so passionate about sharing wrestling stories with you all.

His wife Cathy has also had a very hard year. They have been married 51 years and have barely been able to see each other through all this. She has been hospitalized 11 times since May, spending the majority of that time inpatient. She has lost 70 lbs and is very weak. Earlier this week she underwent emergency bowel resection surgery and was told although it was extremely high risk due to as sick as she was, without it she would die. She is facing a long slow recovery from this. Due to the multiple hospitalizations she has maxed out her days insurance will cover.”

The co-host of Story Time With Dutch Mantell says that all the help is appreciated at this time.

Dutch Mantell’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-dirty-dutch-mantell-during-health-crisis?attribution_id=sl:4c802102-8d39-47df-a82e-ee80122c3655&utm_campaign=fp_gd_ss_icons&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

Source: Story Time With Dutch Mantell

Hey everybody…my daughter started a GoFundMe account because my hospital insurance has reached its limit. Help out if you can. If not, thank you anyway. https://t.co/nwV4jmhEAf — . (@DirtyDMantell) November 5, 2024

