Dutch Mantell Returns to Podcasts with Story Time with Dutch Mantell

“Dirty” Dutch Mantell is BACK with his brand new podcast and YouTube show, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, in conjunction with WSI | Wrestling Shoot Interviews.

A new episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell will be available every Friday at 8am EST.

Once found wandering along the roads of U.S. Route 190, legendary wrestler, manager, commentator, producer, booker, historian and raconteur “Dirty” Dutch Mantell has made it back home to the podcasting airwaves to discuss all things professional wrestling every Friday 8am EST.

As well as giving you his hot takes on the latest wrestling news from WWE, AEW and beyond, The Dirty Dutchman from Oil Trough, Texas will bring you along on a virtual car ride travelling between towns to explain the nuances of the wrestling business, share classic stories of legendary characters and promotions throughout the decades, re-live some of the most memorable shows and events through history and answer questions submitted by YOU. There may even be a guest or two coming up in the future, so make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

“Dirty” Dutch Mantell is one of the most well-travelled, experienced and knowledgeable workers in the history of the wrestling business, having worked almost every single major promotion and territory in the United States over an illustrious 50 year career as a wrestler, booker, creative consultant and manager, including: WWE, WWF, WCW, NWA, SMW, TNA, USWA, UWF, OVW, Impact, Georgia, Tennessee, Knoxville, Kansas City, St Louis, Florida, Memphis, Houston, Detroit, Mid-South, Kentucky, Mid-Atlantic and Dallas, as well as Puerto Rico and Japan. There is virtually nowhere and no one The Dirty Dutchman has not worked, and he has stories on them all!

