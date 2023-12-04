Dutch Mantell Hospitalized

Dutch Mantell is currently hospitalized after coming up sick. Mantell posted to his Facebook account to give an update for fans, noting that he is ill and will be in the hospital “for a while.”

Mantell wrote:

OK guys, here’s for the those who’ve been looking for me. Let me catch everybody up up. In a nutshell, I’ve been very sick. There are packages’ missing and parcels that I’ve misplaced…but guys, I’ll make it good. Just give me time. I’m praying everyday for everybody’s safety. For me personally, I’ve been admitted to a hospital here in Lutz where I’ll be for a while. I request everybody honor my family’s respect to have our own private thoughts. I will respond to all of you privately…and thank you for for patience. My daughter Amanda has been with me helping me.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

