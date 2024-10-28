QT Marshall and Taeler Hendrix notes

– Big AJ and Big Justice bringing the BOOM to QT Marshall as this social media feud comes to a head on YouTube during the Full Gear preshow

#AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR

Sat 11/23 | @prucenter | https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY

Big BOOM A.J. vs QT Marshall

The challenge was made, and now it is official: social media sensation @ajbefumo w/ #BigJustice will face @QTMarshall at Full Gear ZERO HOUR!

New Jersey, get ready for the BOOM! pic.twitter.com/SOLeBkARZP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2024

– Congratulations to former TNA Knockout Taeler Hendrix…

BEGIN THE COUNTDOWN THIS HALLOWEEN: Behind These Whispering Walls a novel by Taeler Hendrix makes its highly anticipated debut on Amazon! DON'T MISS the official release of my novel, a psychological thriller that I wrote while pursuing my Pro Wrestling dream in TNA ROH & WWE.. pic.twitter.com/CRkonOSddK — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) October 23, 2024

While I did all of that I also wrote this psychological thriller. I was never the real villain, I was just written that way. But now, I hold the pen. And this is how villains are made…✍ Behind These Whispering Walls a novel by Taeler Hendrix on Amazon October 31st 2024! pic.twitter.com/L1d0iFB13n — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) October 24, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

