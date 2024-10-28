QT Marshall and Taeler Hendrix notes
– Big AJ and Big Justice bringing the BOOM to QT Marshall as this social media feud comes to a head on YouTube during the Full Gear preshow
#AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR
Sat 11/23 | @prucenter | https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY
Big BOOM A.J. vs QT Marshall
The challenge was made, and now it is official: social media sensation @ajbefumo w/ #BigJustice will face @QTMarshall at Full Gear ZERO HOUR!
New Jersey, get ready for the BOOM! pic.twitter.com/SOLeBkARZP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2024
– Congratulations to former TNA Knockout Taeler Hendrix…
BEGIN THE COUNTDOWN
THIS HALLOWEEN: Behind These Whispering Walls a novel by Taeler Hendrix makes its highly anticipated debut on Amazon!
DON'T MISS the official release of my novel, a psychological thriller that I wrote while pursuing my Pro Wrestling dream in TNA ROH & WWE.. pic.twitter.com/CRkonOSddK
— Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) October 23, 2024
While I did all of that I also wrote this psychological thriller.
I was never the real villain, I was just written that way. But now, I hold the pen. And this is how villains are made…✍
Behind These Whispering Walls a novel by Taeler Hendrix on Amazon October 31st 2024! pic.twitter.com/L1d0iFB13n
— Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) October 24, 2024