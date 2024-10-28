Dominik Mysterio on a potential Pat McAfee match, Chris Bey injury update

– While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Dominik Mysterio made it clear he has pure disdain for Pat McAfee. Mysterio mentioned that McAfee calls him ”Dum Dum” and how he doesn’t like that.

Mysterio expressed his desire to get in the ring with Pat, although he doubts Pat has the guts to accept the challenge, which is likely why he’s focused on his announcing career. What does Pat call me? Dum Dum! When he says it, it’s like he’s not serious. Maybe you could have a match with him. I’d love to get in the ring with Pat. I don’t think he has the balls to do it, which is why he’s sticking to announcing now. But whatever—if Pat wants it, he knows where to find me.

– Fightful reports Chris Bey sustained a serious injury in Detroit at the TNA tapings. The match and show were ended, with only the post-show meet and greet following the injury. Bey was taken to a hospital with a neck injury, and underwent surgery and he’s recovering, but details beyond that will be kept private.

Damn, man… Looks like another injury at the TNA tapings, Chris Bey from ABC. Dont know where it happened but towards the end of a tag match with The Hardys, Chris was lying motionless on the ground. He was communicating and was stretchered out. Prayers to Chris. #TNA https://t.co/e8ov6ijU5e pic.twitter.com/qu3XsA4LiY — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) October 28, 2024

