Carolina Cruz Speaks Out About Her WWE Experience, Family Sacrifices, Future Wrestling Goals

On Representing Her Heritage and Family Sacrifices:

“I’m very proud to represent the Hispanic community and I’m very proud to say my dad risked his life so that I may become something in this country. So, I definitely am becoming something in this country. I’m still very young and I’ve accomplished so many things, but I feel like as a Hispanic, I’m naturally very hard on myself, but I have to remember I’ve done so many things already. Being the first in my family to graduate college, going through school, accomplishing already being hired by the WWE at 22 years old. I did everything at the same time. I was still a senior in college as I was starting with the WWE. Sometimes I don’t realize how much I already did, and sometimes I don’t give myself enough grace and show myself how proud I am of myself, I’m usually focused on what else I can do and how else I can be great.”

Reflecting on Her WWE Experience:

“It was honestly really cool. I feel like I didn’t realize what was actually happening in the moment. Now, I look back and wish I can do it all over again because now I know what it means to be highlighted on a reality show by WWE. I feel like I could have utilized that in such a bigger way. I feel like I was in my shell, very shy, and wasn’t really confident. I feel like I could have utilized that so differently, and it probably could have played out a little differently for me now. But you can’t go back. I’m proud of everything I did on that show. I’m proud I got to share my story and go through my first couple months at the PC and how I actually got hired by the WWE.”

Her Future Goals in Wrestling:

“I have a few goals, but they all tie into one. The goal is that I want to be signed again by a company, work for a company, whether it’s TNA, WWE, or AEW. My goal is to just be booked everywhere and get so undeniably good that a company wants to hire me. That’s my goal. It starts with the little goals of cutting promos and showing I have all these assets that I didn’t have when I first started.”

Carolina Cruz also discussed how her journey in professional wrestling has shaped her career, including her time in WWE, the training she underwent at the Performance Center, and her transition to the independent wrestling scene. She shared insights on finding her identity as a performer, her goals for the future, and the valuable lessons she’s learned along the way. You can check out the complete interview at this link.

