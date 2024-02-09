The Rock Is Back To “Create Greater Opportunities” For Everyone In WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has pro wrestling in his blood.

Its’ in his bloodline.

Prior to the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday, The Rock spoke with Entertainment Tonight and explained why he is coming back to the world of pro wrestling after all these years.

“I love it,” he said. “I love what I do, I love this world of wrestling, I love pro wrestling, I was born into pro wrestling, I will always be a pro wrestler at heart and in attitude too.”

The Rock also spoke about getting choked up after seeing a photo for the first time of his father and Tony Atlas winning the tag-team titles while at WWE Headquarters after joining the TKO Board of Directors.

“I have never seen that picture before and I was so choked up… I was really moved,” Rock said. “In that moment, I thought, ‘Man, they were wrestling in what was a field house back then and wrestling has changed!’ My dad just made history and the bumps and the bruises and the sacrifices that he made and that all those guys made. Now we’re talking about the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the company signs a $5 billion deal with Netflix. It’s just incredible.”

He continued, “I’m so grateful for the work that he put in and the ground that he laid, [with] my grandfather and all the other wrestlers. But also, I’m so grateful to come back in this capacity that I could come back and give to this business and give to the men and women in that locker room, and try and do my little part to do this with everything and create greater opportunities for all of them.”

Check out the complete interview at ETOnline.com.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

