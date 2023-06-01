Colby Corino speaks out on why he didn’t sign with WWE

Colby Corino recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Corino addressed rumors regarding him and WWE, revealing why he ultimately didn’t sign with the company. Corino also commented on what he’s currently up to, his plans for the future, and much more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here.

Here are some highlights:

What he’s been up to recently:

“I’ve been doing really well. I’ve been doing a lot of training at the CWA, Carolina Wrestling Academy. I run a few classes a week there. Some work behind the scenes as well at PWF. I’ve been staying busy, maybe not in the public eye, but I’m not just sitting around.”

His deal with WWE falling through:

“At the time, I thought there was a lot of truth behind it. I was offered a deal, and everything looked good, contingent on the background check. So, I signed all the paperwork, and I wasn’t too worried about it because they did a background check on me when I went for my first tryout about two years prior. If anyone’s known me for a while, I don’t have the cleanest of history. This was always taken into consideration by WWE, so I didn’t think I had anything to worry about there. But they ran it and found something from the first time I was arrested seven years ago. They asked me to go handle that and we’d be good to go. I went to go handle that, and things changed on their end a little bit.”

His future:

“My goal has always been to just make enough money through wrestling. It’s what I love to do. It doesn’t matter where; as long as I can put food on the table, then I’m happy. I have a good thing going with CWA, I love coaching, and I just love the freedom of indie wrestling too. I have some really cool stuff that I can’t really share right now, but I’m going to have a very cool year.”

Corino also commented on his time in NWA and why he didn't re-sign with the company, His father Steve Corino, working in WWE during the Thunderdome era, shoots down Dojo rumors and much more.