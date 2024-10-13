Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson missed the media scrum, note on WrestleDream’s length, more

– Dave Meltzer notes that AEW is aiming to feature more Lucha matches due to it’s recent agreement with Fox Sports Mexico:

“The deal is with the Fox Sports Mexico deal, they want to produce a good, like this two out of three falls match with Hologram and Mortos, they want to produce matches like this on a regular basis because of the Fox Sports Mexico audience.”

– Meltzer on the length of last night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view:

“This was a five hour and 20 minute show, and there was not one second on the show where I think it dragged or went too long.

“I got tons of comments, and after an AEW show it’s usually pretty positive, but there’s always the ‘but it was too long’, but there was not one person who sent me anything today who said it was too long.

“It was an easy watch. Nothing dragged. Every match was good.”

– At the media scrum, Tony Schiavone said Tony Khan is with Bryan Danielson on the way to the hospital. Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness hosted the scrum.

