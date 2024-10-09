No heat on Je’Von Evans, Khan supports Baker, and a reported incident last night at NXT hotel

– There is no heat internally on Je’Von Evans for the missed RKO spot on last night’s NXT, reports Fightful.

– “People can say anything they want, but at the end of the day, I think Britt (Baker) is a great star for AEW. She’s a homegrown star and the fans connect with her”

(via Tony Khan, WrestleDream Media Call)

– There was an incident at the NXT hotel (in St. Louis, MO) last night.

A man was allegedly caught trying to take photos of the feet of female talent as they made their way through the hotel and was ejected not once, but twice from the location.

(via PWlnsider)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

