Swerve Strickland clarifies WWE’s attempt at “contract tampering” two years ago

Two years ago, AEW President Tony Khan accused WWE of contract tempering, with Swerve Strickland’s name being one of those WWE allegedly tried to get back after Triple H assumed power following Vince McMahon’s resignation.

But now, Strickland has seemingly cleared the air while appearing on the radio show Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM, saying that while WWE showed interest in him again, there was never any direct contact and the word “re-sign” was never used.

“Yeah, it wasn’t like the words ‘re-sign,’” Strickland said. “They ‘asked about my availability.’ They never contacted me. They contacted my representation,” he clarified, saying that he’s now at a stage where he can enjoy the fact he doesn’t have to have that direct contact.

“You can check my phone. It’s never been there. I never had direct contact. I want to keep that little space. Communication has been reached out,” Strickland continued.

When the story came to light last year, Khan said the AEW’s legal department issued a warning e-mail to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, telling them not to do it again.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

