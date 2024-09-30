Mandy Rose on the Otis storyline kiss, Takahashi vs Mistico, and NWA leaving CW app

Sep 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mandy Rose talked about her WWE storyline kisses with Otis:

“He definitely snuck a little tongue in there. I was like ‘Woah, Otis, take it easy over there’… when you actually think about it though, that was wild.”

Source: Power Alphas with Mandy & Sabby

– NWA has announced that for the next 5 weeks, NWA Powerrr will stream Tuesdays at 6:05pm on the official NWA account on X.
All NWA content will be gone from the CW app by tomorrow.

– Hiromu Takahashi vs Mistico announced for NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2024

