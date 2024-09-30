Mandy Rose on the Otis storyline kiss, Takahashi vs Mistico, and NWA leaving CW app

– Mandy Rose talked about her WWE storyline kisses with Otis:

“He definitely snuck a little tongue in there. I was like ‘Woah, Otis, take it easy over there’… when you actually think about it though, that was wild.”

Source: Power Alphas with Mandy & Sabby

– NWA has announced that for the next 5 weeks, NWA Powerrr will stream Tuesdays at 6:05pm on the official NWA account on X.

All NWA content will be gone from the CW app by tomorrow.

This Tuesday at 6:05 pm EST celebrate 76 years of @NWA history as the action of #NWA76 comes to #NWAPowerrr for FREE on the official @NWA X account. Titles & pride are on the line with 2 HUGE championship matches that will now be viewable AROUND THE GLOBE! THIS Tuesday at 6:05:… pic.twitter.com/u0Voo2mxM2 — NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2024

– Hiromu Takahashi vs Mistico announced for NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling 2024

Full card is SET for King of Pro-Wrestling October 14! NEVER Openweight

Shingo Takagi vs Ryohei Oiwa! IWGP Tag

TMDK vs Bad Luck Fale & Caveman Ugg! IWGP Jr. Tag

Intergalactic Jet Setters vs War Dogs! Mistico vs Hiromu! Full previewhttps://t.co/Be9dh3687c#njpw #njkopw pic.twitter.com/MduLx8hVpN — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 30, 2024

