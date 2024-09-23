Mick Foley reveals his favorite match, Update on Zilla Fatu

– While speaking with Wrestling Life Online, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed that his favorite match from his career was his No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2004. He said “80% of what I laid out that day ended up getting done. You could just see that he had a world of potential, and I remember when Sting was the guy for me in ’91, who helped put me on the map, and Undertaker, when I came to WWE in ’96, and I was like, ‘Maybe I can be one of those people for Randy and also do something special while I’m out there.’ This is before I even knew Rock was interested in teaming up at ‘Mania … Then I had the second chance, the main event with Randy in Edmonton, and it was my favorite match of my career.”

– Zilla Fatu has not signed with WWE.

Fatu has a disagreement with GCW about an agreed rate, and has a management team that wanted to speak with GCW, but it didn’t happen. Fatu and GCW have been in contact, but no word on if the two will work together again.

source: Fightful Select

