Bianca Belair is ready for Montez Ford to go solo, WWE hires a new female referee

– While speaking in an interview on the Masked Man Show, Bianca Belair talked about her husband, Montez Ford, possibly going solo in his wrestling career. She said he is ready for it, but sometimes feels torn because he’s very close to his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, who he sees as a brother. Belair explained that while Ford wants to try a singles career, he feels a bit guilty because he values his partnership with Dawkins. She believes that once Ford gets the right opportunity, he will be very successful. She also said that Ford doesn’t always realize how good he is, and she reminds him that he’s a Triple Crown Champion.

– Victoria D’Errico has been hired by WWE as the newest referee on the NXT brand. According to PWInsider, D’Errico was part of the tryouts during WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this past April. D’ Errico has a background in boxing as well as fitness.

’

• 23 yo, PC Alum

• Former RNR Women’s Lightweight Champion pic.twitter.com/oVvpl8bjT6 — Alex (@lexveraux) April 4, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

