Hall of fame honors for Tito Santana, Alberto Del Rio on interest in AEW

– Tito Santana wrote on Facebook:

Hello everyone. I’m on my way to West Texas A&M to be inducted to the football hall of fame tomorrow. I’m really looking forward to seeing all my old friends who will attend. I will be completing any Cameo requests as soon as I get to my Hotel room. Good excitement. I am also looking forward to seeing my brother Robert , and his two sons, Bobby and Ricky, who is name after me when I was Richard Blood for a short time. He also played football at WT. Arriba

– While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alberto Del Rio was asked if he has an interest in joining AEW and whether he spoke to Tony Khan.

“I have never seen the man. I have never talked to him. I don’t think we ever met, but yeah, I would love to exchange some words and some knowledge and something with him. He’s an important piece of the wrestling industry. He’s doing good things with his company. He’s trying to take the company to the next level. I know they know that they still have a lot to work towards to become what WWE is today. Of course, they’ve been in the business for six, seven years or something like that but WWE has been there for many, many years. So, I’d like to one day be able to talk and see what the business can take us.”

