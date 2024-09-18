Bryan Danielson and Big Bill notes

– Bryan Danielson (via Justin Barrasso/Undisputed) on WWE and AEW: “Some people will thrive there. Some will people thrive here.” –

“You watch him (Swerve Strickland) and ask, ‘Who would ever let go of this guy?’ He just wasn’t given the opportunity to be his best self.

“And that goes both ways – I don’t want it to sound like, ‘Oh, evil WWE, they don’t let their talent be their best selves.’ Some people will thrive there. Some people will thrive here. There are people who will thrive in both places, there are people who will be underutilized.

“That’s the benefit of having two major companies in the United States. If someone doesn’t see value in you, you can try somewhere else.”

– Big Bill approaches an important milestone in his life.

The big man has had an impressive run with AEW, as his career has had its high and low points, but with the stability of his new found success, career wise, comes an important step health wise also. The near 7 ft giant opened up about approaching 5 years sobriety

“I’ve been pretty open about my problems. My alcoholism was horrendous, and now four years sober, going to be coming up on five years sober around the Super Bowl upcoming year. It’s been quite a journey, man.”

Source: Barstools Rasslin Podcast

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

