Notes on Chris Jericho, Raquel Rodriquez, Bianca Belair, and more

– Raquel Rodriguez should be returning soon.

– Chris Jericho is headed back to Arena Mexico…

Un duelo histórico entre dos leyendas internacionales. El máximo ídolo Místico se enfrentará al carismático Chris Jericho de AEW en un choque de estilos. Arena México

8:30 p.m.

EN VIVO exclusivamente para membresía “Leyenda”: https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo#91AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/gyaGKUIyLz — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 13, 2024

– AEW will be running a wrestling match ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars home opener on Sunday Morning

Sammy Guevara and Hologram vs The Beast Mortos and Matt Taven

– Bianca Belair says another Women’s title would bring more opportunities. She believes that the roster is stacked and another title would really highlight the women’s division.

Source: Battleground Podcast

