Notes on Chris Jericho, Raquel Rodriquez, Bianca Belair, and more

Raquel Rodriguez should be returning soon.

Chris Jericho is headed back to Arena Mexico…

– AEW will be running a wrestling match ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars home opener on Sunday Morning

Sammy Guevara and Hologram vs The Beast Mortos and Matt Taven

Bianca Belair says another Women’s title would bring more opportunities. She believes that the roster is stacked and another title would really highlight the women’s division.

Source: Battleground Podcast

