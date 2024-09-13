Notes on Chris Jericho, Raquel Rodriquez, Bianca Belair, and more
– Raquel Rodriguez should be returning soon.
– Chris Jericho is headed back to Arena Mexico…
Un duelo histórico entre dos leyendas internacionales. El máximo ídolo Místico se enfrentará al carismático Chris Jericho de AEW en un choque de estilos.
Arena México
8:30 p.m.
EN VIVO exclusivamente para membresía “Leyenda”: https://t.co/5P6Lo6pqBo#91AniversarioCMLL pic.twitter.com/gyaGKUIyLz
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 13, 2024
– AEW will be running a wrestling match ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars home opener on Sunday Morning
#AEW is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Lucha Libre Match at the @jaguars home game vs. @browns THIS SUNDAY!
Join us on the Flex Field at @EverBankStadium at 11:30am ET to see @sammyguevara & #Hologram vs. @MattTaven & @BeastMortos!#CLEvsJAX pic.twitter.com/RhHX1p9qD1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 13, 2024
Sammy Guevara and Hologram vs The Beast Mortos and Matt Taven
– Bianca Belair says another Women’s title would bring more opportunities. She believes that the roster is stacked and another title would really highlight the women’s division.
