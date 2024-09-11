Randy Orton and Mandy Rose notes, WWE Knuckle Crunchers Mini Mayhem playset released

– While speaking on his Dirty Sheets podcast via Patreon, Billi Bhatti talked about Randy Orton’s new contract, stating that he previously mentioned if Orton signed another deal with his $4 million downside guarantee, he would become the highest-paid wrestler in WWE history and that is exactly what Orton did.

– Mandy Rose recently participated in the BLP Wrestler’s Combine.

On her podcast she revealed that she was asked to do a run in and she was iffy about that cause she is yet to make another ring appearance and she was feeling under the weather. When she was rushing to give a knee to Shazza, her other leg gave out. She later revealed that the. back of her knee has been troubling her and she had an MRI and there was nothing alarming.

Source: Power Alphas Podcast

– The All-New WWE Knuckle Crunchers Mini Mayhem playset from Mattel has arrived at Costco!

Recreate all the bone-crunching action from WrestleMania inside the Rebound Ring with 4 Knuckle Cruncher figures: John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Fly into the ring with the launching ring steps or take the match outside with 10 battle accessories.

Check it out now – only at Costco!

