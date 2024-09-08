Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland with their most violent battle yet at All Out

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland took their epic feud to a whole new level last night at All Out in an extremely violent match which perhaps, was tough to watch at some points.

The match ended when the referee deemed he had seen enough after Page whacked Strickland with a sickening chair shot to his unprotected head. To make it worse, just seconds earlier, Page removed Swerve’s grill from his teeth and stuck a needle in his mouth…and then hit the chair shot with a violent swing.

Violence was wildly expected in this “unsanctioned” lights out cage match but maybe it did go a little bit too far with fans putting their hands on their head on many occasions.

At the beginning of their match, Strickland tried to crush Page with the cage which was coming down but thankfully, Hangman managed to escape in time. Staple guns were the early order of the match as well, with both stars stapling each other, including Swerve stapling photos of his family to Page’s face. Every weapon you can think of was also in use, including a cinder block which served as the landing spot for a sickening vertebreaker by Strickland on Page. Page returned the favor with the cinder block, powerboming Swerve right on it as fans looked in disbelief. Page, who pretty much just like his dance partner committed several felonies in this match, also tried to stab Swerve with a piece of wood from the burned-down house, but Strickland turned it around and stabbed Page in the head instead.

This was definitely a match not for the faint of heart, a match you typically see at the extreme indie promotions and as AEW President Tony Khan likes to say, it was “for the sickos.”

Strickland is rumored to be taking some time off from AEW after last night, a much-deserved break after an MVP year for him in the company.

Memories of a house no more DRIVEN into the skull of Adam Page! Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/syiiI8vnqC#HangmanAdamPage | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/CzyG3lJkZ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024

Swerve battles between sanity & clarity as Adam Page continues with the steel chair! Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/syiiI8vnqC#HangmanAdamPage | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/yE6txLORg9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2024

