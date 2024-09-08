AEW News and Notes

Sep 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– It was said a long time ago that Swerve Strickland was going to sign his AEW contract extension and get some time off, and that’s why the Steel Chair angle was done at All Out, reports F4wonline.com

– Dave Meltzer on the Will Ospreay/PAC match from All Out:

“It was the best PAC match I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen some great ones. It was one of the best matches ever, in the history of the company.
It would’ve been the best match of the year for probably 3 quarters in the last 40 years.”

Tony Khan tweeted:

– Happy birthday to…

