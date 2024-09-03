RVD on why he didn’t participate in the Netflix Vince McMahon documentary

Last week, Netflix announced that a documentary series about former WWE owner Vince McMahon will be coming to the streaming service on September 25th 2024 with six one-hour episodes. During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam revealed that he turned down an opportunity to be interviewed for the production…

“They did contact me a couple of times, actually, about participating in the interviews, and it wasn’t something that I opted to do. It wasn’t a choice that would be conducive with my position in the business, in the industry, so I passed and told them I look forward to seeing it. And I do, and I hope that they cover a lot of different grounds instead of just jumping to the main pillars of whatever story they choose to tell.”

(quote: RingsideNews.com)

