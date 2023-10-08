Rob Van Dam on working for Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Rob Van Dam gave his thoughts on working with Vince McMahon in WWE and AEW President Tony Khan…

“Vince McMahon is intimidating. I think a lot of people feel like he’s a very powerful figure. When you’re talking to him, you know that. His energy … reeks of power and of importance, and I’ve always felt that way about Vince.”

“Tony is extremely humble. Very, very kind. Very complimentary, and does not have the energy that he’s more important than anybody else. He seems more like he’s happy to be there and appreciative, you know?