Tessa Blanchard discusses her future in the wrestling business

Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard Discusses Her Future In The Pro Wrestling Business

The current CMLL Worlds Women’s Tag Team Champion says happiness is what’s most important to her while discussing her next move in her wrestling career.

Blanchard was a guest on Straight Talk Wrestling, and revealed she’s been approached by a number of companies, but has not signed despite the various offers.

“I’ve talked to some other companies, and in the time… it just hasn’t felt right yet to go. One thing that I promised myself is it doesn’t matter about the money, it doesn’t matter anything, if it doesn’t feel right, then I’m not going to do it because my happiness right now is very important to me,” she said.

She then continued, “I promise, where God guides, he provides. If it makes me feel calm, if it makes me feel excited, that inner peace, then those are the things that I’m gonna chase after….It doesn’t matter the money or the fame or anything. If it doesn’t feel right, it doesn’t right. So that’s kind of the way I make my decisions now.”

Source: Straight Talk Wrestling

