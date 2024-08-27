New match Dynamite matches announced, note on Strickland’s new AEW contract, Steveson cut

Aug 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Matched added to tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite card, featuring Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher, Jamie Hayter will square off with Harley Cameron, plus an eight man tag featuring Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, and Roderick Strong vs. Hook, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe.

Swerve Strickland’s new contract is a multi-year deal, which will keep him with AEW until at least 2028. It was confirmed Swerve’s deal is considered one of the biggest deals in the history of the company.

Source: Fightful Select

– Buffalo Bills release former Olympic gold medalist and former WWE wrestler Gable Steveson. Steveson didn’t make the cut, and he was waived on Tuesday.

Source: NFL

