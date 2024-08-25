Brie Garcia sits down with Renee Paquette ahead of what could be her husband’s last match

Brie Garcia, the wife of Bryan Danielson, was the special guest of Close Up with Renee Paquette ahead of today’s All In.

Brie said that the whole family will be at Wembley Stadium today to witness what could be his last match and no matter the outcome, there will be tears, either of joy as he becomes the AEW World champion, or tears of sadness as he wraps up his in-ring career.

She said that Bryan, at 43, should not be in this much pain and she sees his body breaking down every day which is effecting his playing time with his kids because he’s in constant pain.

Brie hopes that Danielson will fight hard tonight and thinks it would be badass for the kids to see their daddy become a champion. She said that she told him that they are not hoping that this is his last match and although they know his journey is coming to an end, it doesn’t have to come to an end tonight.

Garcia and Paquette also talked about other subjects including each being married to a wrestler, their husbands transitioning from a wrestler to parent when they come home and more.

You can see the interview below.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

