Brie confirms that Bryan Danielson needs neck surgery

Bryan Danielson gives an update after finishing his full- time career in the ring.

Danielson gave this update to the fans since his match against Swerve :

“I was very cautious to not say ‘retirement,’ except for the match where if I lost (against Swerve), I would retire. After that, it was all, ‘the end of my full-time wrestling career.’ We don’t know what’s going to happen with my neck, but it honestly feels like I have a bobblehead,” he said.

“To me, at the end of the day, I realized this with my last retirement, which was forced. I didn’t want to retire, but they wouldn’t let me wrestle again. What I found is that people are sad for a bit. Then, everybody just moves on, and it doesn’t matter. The hardest part for it is probably for the person who does it,” said Danielson.

Brie confirmed that Danielson needs neck surgery. She wanted to do a lengthy post after Bryan wrapped up his full-time career?! However, Bryan said no cause, “wrestlers are never retired. “….

Source: Nikki & Brie Show

