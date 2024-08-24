Mercedes: “The difference between the two companies is night and day”

Mercedes Moné: The Difference Between WWE And AEW Is Night And Day

While speaking with The Independent, Mone discussed the differences in the promotions, noting that in WWE, you don’t know what you’re doing week-to-week.

Mone said, “The difference between the two companies is night and day. In WWE you have no idea what you’ll be doing week to week, but here I have space to be heard. Along with Tony Khan and with my friend and personal writer Jennifer Pepperman, there’s time to sit down and really plan out the kinds of stories we want to tell. I’m treated with genuine respect, and I really feel seen in a way I sometimes haven’t before. I love it so much here.”

Also It should be noted that when Vince McMahon was in charge, plans would change hourly and even during live shows. However, Triple H has implemented long-term booking, which both talent and fans have praised.”

