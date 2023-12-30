Former WWE champion possibly returning, Mercedes Mone/WWE update
– Fightful Select is reporting WWE is very close to nailing down an unnamed “former WWE Champion” in their words to appear at the WWE Day 1 edition of Raw.
Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned.
New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork
– Regarding a return, Mercedes Monè and WWE are no longer in active negotiations, oer Fightful Select.
It was added that WWE sources expect Mercedes to appear elsewhere imminently.
On Friday, Mercedes posted a photo of herself via an Instagram story with a picture of Triple H in the background.
Mercedes Mone via Instagram #wwe #Raw #SmackDown #aew #njpw #stard pic.twitter.com/zScfgNF2DY
