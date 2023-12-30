Former WWE champion possibly returning, Mercedes Mone/WWE update

– Fightful Select is reporting WWE is very close to nailing down an unnamed “former WWE Champion” in their words to appear at the WWE Day 1 edition of Raw.

Not going to confirm or deny the rumors of a former @WWE Champion appearing at #WWERaw Day One… but I will say to stay tuned. New Year’s Day, 8pm ET on @USANetwork — Triple H (@TripleH) December 30, 2023

– Regarding a return, Mercedes Monè and WWE are no longer in active negotiations, oer Fightful Select.

It was added that WWE sources expect Mercedes to appear elsewhere imminently.

On Friday, Mercedes posted a photo of herself via an Instagram story with a picture of Triple H in the background.

