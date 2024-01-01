Mercedes Mone expected in AEW as early as this week

Mercedes Mone is expected to make her AEW debut imminently, possibly this week according to multiple sources, with Wednesday’s Dynamite a probable place to counter WWE’s surprise from Raw tonight.

Discussions between Mone and WWE fell apart last month as the two sides failed to agree on the financial package, where Mone was reportedly asking for a lot of money, surpassing the amount that was given to Charlotte Flair recently.

The story is that it was WWE’s side who walked away from the negotiations after it was apparent that a deal was not going to be reached despite the willingness to have her return.

There are rumors of a $5 million figure being thrown around although that is not confirmed. Signing with WWE would have meant that she would be exclusive to them and she would not be able to do Japan or expand her brand.

On December 22, attorney Michael E. Dockins filed three new trademarks with the USPTO on behalf of Mercedes’ company Soulnado, Inc., including Time Is Moné, Moné Wear, and Moné Talks. That alone was a hint that a WWE deal was not going to happen as if she was returning to WWE, she would use the name Sasha Banks and WWE owns all the intellectual property rights for that.

Signing with AEW probably was “cheaper” for AEW’s side as she would still have the liberty to work other promotions as well such as those in Japan and explore other outside opportunities, earning additional income in the process.

