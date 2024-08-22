Ricochet signs with AEW, D’Amore on WWE booking Jordynne Grace for Royal Rumble

– According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Ricochet’s WWE contract recently expired, and he has signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Though details surrounding his involvement at AEW All In are still under wraps, sources have confirmed that Ricochet is traveling to London for the event.

“Ricochet’s WWE contract had expired, and he was leaving the company to join All Elite Wrestling. Since then, things have been very quiet on that front, outside of the word that he was headed to AEW at some point. That has changed.”

This move marks a significant shift in Ricochet’s career, as he transitions from WWE to AEW. While the specifics of his role at All In are yet to be revealed, fans can expect to see the high-flying star make an impact in AEW soon.

With the anticipation building, all eyes will be on Wembley Stadium to see how Ricochet makes his mark in AEW.

– Scott D’Amore, via Insight with Chris Van Vliet, on Triple H texting him prior to Jordynne Grace’s appearance in Royal Rumble match this year.

“One of the last things I get (before leaving for the Jericho Cruise) is a text from Triple H, which was just like, ‘Hey, I know you might be out of touch this weekend, just wanted you to know we finalized this, this and this, everything’s good, just how we discussed, have a safe trip, have fun’. And that is just so freakin’ cool.

That’s just how wrestling a lot of times hasn’t been. A lot of times it’d have been like, ‘Oh, he’s gone, he’s at the sea, we can do whatever we wanna do now and really screw some people over’. But it just wasn’t.

And not that I expected that they would ever do any of that stuff, that they would do anything underhanded, but even just to take the time when you’re that busy to say, ‘Hey, I know he’s gonna be possibly out of touch for a few days, I want him to leave knowing we’re all good, all these things that we have said are fine, it’s done, you’re gonna be really happy with it’. And I was.”

