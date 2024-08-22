Notes from Khan’s All In media call including an update on Ricky Starks

Notes from today’s AEW All In Media Call …

– Tony Khan confirmed on the ALL IN media call today that Ricky Starks is still under contract to AEW.

– The Von Erichs will be in London this weekend for AEW All In.

– AEW is looking at various locations in Australia to potentially run an event in the country in 2025.

– Khan has revealed that running both TV and PPV shows in the UK are on the table in 2025.

– Khan notes that there are legalities with their domestic TV distribution that prevented them from airing AEW Dynamite live in the UK this week.

– Khan has confirmed that he spent time in Paris with the WBD executive team and that their relationship has “never been stronger.” He declined to comment on the exclusive negotiating window or speaking with outside parties.

