Tony Khan asked about Britt Baker’s suspension, Gorilla Monsoon’s widow hospitalized

– It was previously reported that Britt Baker had been suspended from AEW for a brief period of time due to a backstage incident. There was said to have been a legitimate argument between Britt and MJF at the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite.

During an interview with Brandon Walker of Rasslin, Tony Khan was asked about the suspension and here was his response…

“I mean, Britt Baker has been on the show just this week. I think Britt Baker is fantastic. So great having Dr. Britt Baker DMD back in AEW. She is facing the CEO at AEW All In…..It’s going to be a fantastic match. Mercedes vs. Britt is one of those dream matches that I’ve wanted to see for a long time before they worked in the same company. It’s one of those matches you never thought you’d get to see, and it’s happening at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, and it’s going to be a great match.”

– Steve Stasiak noted:

Everyone please keep Maureen Monsoon, the 85-year-old widow of the legendary Gorilla Monsoon in your thoughts and prayers. For those who may not know, Maureen was hospitalized earlier today with pneumonia. While she is surrounded by the love and support of her family, this is still a challenging time for everyone involved. I speak with her daughter, Valerie regularly and will keep everyone updated.

Maureen has always been a strong and resilient figure, much like her late husband, but she could really use the power of positive thoughts and prayers from all of us right now. If you could take a moment to send some healing energy her way, it would mean so much to her family.

