Notes on Ricky Starks, JBL, Hangman Page, and Bryan Danielson

– Fightful reports there is significant interest in bringing Ricky Starks into NXT once he is available, according to NXT sources.

– Hangman Adam Page (via Interview w/ PasteMagazine) thoughts on AEW World Title:

“Every day since I lost that championship, it has strayed further from what I thought it should mean, and it could be no further from what I thought it should mean than it is right now.”

– JBL has announced that he is now becoming one of the main investors in the Lucha Libre AAA company:

“WCW, ECW, they’ve all gone under, but this company (AAA) just needs a little money, and I’ll invest it.”

– Bryan Danielson (via Uproxx) compares his time in WWE to AEW:

“I loved being in WWE, but it wasn’t my favorite style of wrestling. In AEW, I’m able to wrestle the style that I want to wrestle. And then on top of that, you have a lot of creative freedom there. And I also get to come home and spend a lot of time with my family.”

