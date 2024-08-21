John Cena signs WWE extension, Randy Orton says there is no GOAT

– John Cena (via Club Shay Shay) reveals he’s signed an extension to remain with WWE after 2025:

“I love the company. It is my home. They are my family. Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn’t come out of it.”

– While speaking on What Do You Want To Talk About? with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, 14-time World Champion Randy Orton revealed that he believes this isn’t just one GOAT in Wrestling.

He said: “I don’t think that there is a GOAT. I like the Mount Rushmore, I like who’s your Mount Rushmore. I like who’s your top five, top ten, even top twenty, but the GOAT, I don’t think he exists. Now, for each individual fan who’s just as much part of the show as we are, they have their own perspective, and it’s subjective to how they feel, what that talent makes them feel. So I think that there’s 100 GOAT’s. There’s 150, 250 GOAT’s. I don’t think there’s a GOAT. Yeah, I’m sorry. In professional wrestling, there’s not a GOAT.”

