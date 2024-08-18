Leila Grey becomes a bodybuilding NPC competitor, Parker Boudreaux teasing

Aug 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former NXT and AEW talent Parker Boudreaux is teasing something.

Leila Grey competed in a bodybuilding competition…

she wrote on Facebook:

Today I accomplished a goal of mine by competing in the @kyopenbodybuildingofficial and officially becoming a bodybuilding NPC competitor.
And to make it all even better, I won 1st place in all four of my classes
What an amazing debut! I am so excited for what the future holds for me in this sport.
Thank you to my amazing coach @kyprepcoach1 and my posing coach @autumnatikk for helping me get here.
Thank you to Wendy at @bodyhighlights for making me looking like an absolute star in this suit.
And thank you to my fiancé @certifiedlukekurtis for helping me stay on track and offering so much love and support throughout this whole process.
Shout out to the tanning team @liquidsunrayz
Shoes @glamcompjewelry
Home gym @everydayafs
OFFICIAL PICS COMING SOON❗️

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Viva Van

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal