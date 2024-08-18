Leila Grey becomes a bodybuilding NPC competitor, Parker Boudreaux teasing
– Former NXT and AEW talent Parker Boudreaux is teasing something.
Massive Wrestling news coming this month and next .. #THEBFD pic.twitter.com/TlNaW71b6b
— PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) August 17, 2024
– Leila Grey competed in a bodybuilding competition…
Today I accomplished a goal of mine by competing in the KY Open Bodybuilding Competition and officially becoming a bodybuilding competitor.
And to make it even better, I won 1st place in all four of my classes
What an amazing debut! I am so excited for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/wqAjcCetgO
— Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) August 18, 2024
she wrote on Facebook:
Today I accomplished a goal of mine by competing in the @kyopenbodybuildingofficial and officially becoming a bodybuilding NPC competitor.
And to make it all even better, I won 1st place in all four of my classes
What an amazing debut! I am so excited for what the future holds for me in this sport.
Thank you to my amazing coach @kyprepcoach1 and my posing coach @autumnatikk for helping me get here.
Thank you to Wendy at @bodyhighlights for making me looking like an absolute star in this suit.
And thank you to my fiancé @certifiedlukekurtis for helping me stay on track and offering so much love and support throughout this whole process.
Shout out to the tanning team @liquidsunrayz
Shoes @glamcompjewelry
Home gym @everydayafs
OFFICIAL PICS COMING SOON❗️