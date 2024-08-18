Leila Grey becomes a bodybuilding NPC competitor, Parker Boudreaux teasing

– Former NXT and AEW talent Parker Boudreaux is teasing something.

Massive Wrestling news coming this month and next .. #THEBFD pic.twitter.com/TlNaW71b6b — PARKER BOUDREAUX (@TheParkerB_) August 17, 2024

– Leila Grey competed in a bodybuilding competition…

Today I accomplished a goal of mine by competing in the KY Open Bodybuilding Competition and officially becoming a bodybuilding competitor.

And to make it even better, I won 1st place in all four of my classes

What an amazing debut! I am so excited for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/wqAjcCetgO — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) August 18, 2024

she wrote on Facebook:

