Deonna Purrazzo on her decision not to return to WWE

Deonna Purrazzo has explains her decision about not returning to WWE…

“I did. It kind of came down to a few weeks before I was a free agent of talking to everybody. Talking to Triple H and William Regal. I talked to, obviously, Tony Khan. Trying to figure out what the best decision for me was going to be. I felt, ultimately, back before I went to NXT the first time, I was supposed to be on All In. I was supposed to be doing all these great things, going back to Japan.”

“I gave all of that up to go to NXT. It didn’t work out. I was very bitter about that, but it just didn’t work out. I learned a lot about myself. I was hesitant to go back into that situation knowing how I was treated. Wanting to avoid that at all costs. I felt like there wasn’t trust there for me to squander this really great opportunity that I knew was there for AEW. Who knows, in hindsight, had I not gone to NXT, had I been at All In, I could have been at AEW from the beginning, maybe. I could’ve been here for five-and-a-half to six years. I was really worried that I would be giving up something really great for something that I already knew the potential outcome of.”

(interview with Stephanie Chase)

