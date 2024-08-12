MJF says backstage altercation with Britt Baker was overly exaggerated

MJF has said that the incident with Britt Baker has been blown way out of proportion online and everyone has co-workers at work that they do not get along with and professional wrestling is no different.

A backstage incident at the 250th episode of Dynamite saw Britt Baker getting suspended after she made some comments about MJF which his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, overheard. What happened afterward is contested by MJF.

“Tell me if this passes the smell test,” the AEW American champion told Cultaholic. “I barge into a woman’s locker room. I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity…and I don’t get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn’t happen.”

MJF blamed the clickbait English wrestling commentary websites that make money off people like him for exaggerating what happened.

“I can sit here and I can say wrestling is a very competitive sport. It breeds a level of insecurity like no other. However, I can easily put over any talent, regardless of whether or not I like them as a human being.” MJF continued. “I can sit here and I can tell you that Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Mone at Wembley on August 25 is going to be an epic match and we should all be excited to watch it.”

MJF added that he doesn’t have to like all his co-workers and it’s okay, admitting that reading all the online commentary of what supposedly happened was “wild.”

