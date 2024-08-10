Anna Jay begins her STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix journey

Aug 10, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW star Anna Jay began her STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix tournament today with a win over Saori Anou.

This is the first time that an AEW star is wrestling in this tournament, and Jay certainly made a good first impression in Japan. Jay is in the Blue Stars block of this tournament.

Last year’s event had a familiar face for AEW as Mariah May was one of the participants. WWE-bound Giulia was also in the tournament last year which was won by Suzu Suzuki.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Kaia McKenna

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal