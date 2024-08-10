Anna Jay begins her STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix journey
AEW star Anna Jay began her STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix tournament today with a win over Saori Anou.
This is the first time that an AEW star is wrestling in this tournament, and Jay certainly made a good first impression in Japan. Jay is in the Blue Stars block of this tournament.
Last year’s event had a familiar face for AEW as Mariah May was one of the participants. WWE-bound Giulia was also in the tournament last year which was won by Suzu Suzuki.
If the Stardom locker room didn’t know what #AEW’s Anna Jay was all about, they do now ￼￼#STARDOM
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 10, 2024
