Anna Jay begins her STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix journey

AEW star Anna Jay began her STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix tournament today with a win over Saori Anou.

This is the first time that an AEW star is wrestling in this tournament, and Jay certainly made a good first impression in Japan. Jay is in the Blue Stars block of this tournament.

Last year’s event had a familiar face for AEW as Mariah May was one of the participants. WWE-bound Giulia was also in the tournament last year which was won by Suzu Suzuki.

If the Stardom locker room didn’t know what #AEW’s Anna Jay was all about, they do now ￼￼#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/TKdEyMZz9v — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 10, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

