Jim Ross on the possibility of Shane McMahon joining AEW

It was previously reported that AEW President Tony Khan had a private meeting with Shane McMahon and a photo of them together “leaked” online. During his podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on Shane potentially working for the company…

“If Shane could help us, help AEW, then Tony would hire him, and Shane would accept the offer. I had never seen that picture [of Khan and McMahon meeting]. That’s surprising. That’s pretty cool, actually. Shane, he could add a lot. He could do some physical things, within reason. He has great name identity. People who know he is. You don’t have to stop and explain, ‘This is Vince McMahon’s son.’ That goes without saying. But if Tony’s an entrepreneur, and if he thought that Shane could help us in AEW, and if Shane thought he could have some fun, make a couple of paydays, I’m sure Shane is not in need of a significant cash influx, but he wants to have fun and contribute.

Look, the wrestling business is in Shane’s blood. Where else does he go if he wants to stay in that vocation? I’m a Shane McMahon fan. I like him. I’ve known him since he was in high school. He’s full of piss and vinegar, always, to the point of being almost humorous at times, but he’s smart. Again, the audience, our target audience knows who the hell he is. He’s got a good reputation. If he does come there to work for Tony and AEW… where else does he go if he wants to stay in the pro wrestling business. I think he could help us in a lot of ways, strategically, as a TV character, obviously the main thing. So we’ll just have to wait and see how that works out. I don’t have any outstanding hope or any inside info that he’s the guy, but he might be a new addition at some point in time. If so, between both their creative abilities, he would be entertaining.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

