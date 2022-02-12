Tony Khan on Shane McMahon: “I’d certainly take the call”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if he would entertain the idea of having Shane McMahon come over to AEW since he’s no longer part of WWE.

Khan, while admitting he doesn’t know if Shane would be a fit in his company, said he’d obviously answer the phone if McMahon called to talk.

“I’d certainly take the call. I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling,” Khan noted. “I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit. I have not heard from him, and I don’t expect to hear from him, but in this business, you never know!”

McMahon was sent home by his father after the Royal Rumble following a lot of complaints he received. Shane was one of the producers of the men’s Rumble match and tried to make a lot of changes, including some which benefited himself, all of which were ultimately overruled by his dad. Shane was supposed to be a part of Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania before he was told his services were no longer required.