Notes on MJF, Jade Cargill, Nic Nemeth, and Stardom crowns a new champion
– Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair got their Ribera’s jackets…
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair got their Ribera's jackets #wwe #japa pic.twitter.com/GqMOK6Ruen
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 27, 2024
– Your 23rd Wonder of Stardom Champion, NATSUPOI!
SHE DID IT!
Your 23rd Wonder of Stardom Champion, NATSUPOI!! ✨ #STARDOM
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 27, 2024
– Happy birthday to the new champ….
Happy Birthday @NicTNemeth!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 27, 2024
– MJF posted a photo with Kurt Angle…
We want YOU to stop supporting U.K. Invaders! #AmericanHero pic.twitter.com/ndQiYcTHO2
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 27, 2024