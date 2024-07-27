Notes on MJF, Jade Cargill, Nic Nemeth, and Stardom crowns a new champion

– Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair got their Ribera’s jackets…

– Your 23rd Wonder of Stardom Champion, NATSUPOI!

SHE DID IT! Your 23rd Wonder of Stardom Champion, NATSUPOI!! ✨ #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/nDkbX3DJfG — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 27, 2024

– Happy birthday to the new champ….

– MJF posted a photo with Kurt Angle…

We want YOU to stop supporting U.K. Invaders! #AmericanHero pic.twitter.com/ndQiYcTHO2 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 27, 2024

