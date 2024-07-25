WWE announces new tour dates, new ROH PPV match announced, and a MJF note

Jul 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW has updated their roster page to reflect that MJF is now the new All Elite Wrestling American Champion.

Tony Khan has announced a six man elimination Survival of the Fittest match for the Ring of Honor World Television Championship for this Friday night’s ROH “Death Before Dishonor” in Arlington, Texas.

– 18 Brand New WWE Live Events with Passcode: WWESLAM

