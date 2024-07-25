WWE announces new tour dates, new ROH PPV match announced, and a MJF note
– AEW has updated their roster page to reflect that MJF is now the new All Elite Wrestling American Champion.
– Tony Khan has announced a six man elimination Survival of the Fittest match for the Ring of Honor World Television Championship for this Friday night’s ROH “Death Before Dishonor” in Arlington, Texas.
This Friday, 7/26#ROHDBD
Arlington, TX
ROH World TV Title
Survival Of The Fittest
Atlantis Jr/@BigShottyLee/@IamLioRush/@shane216taylor/@TheRealMorrison/@briancagegmsi
World TV Champion Atlantis Jr defends the title in Survival Of The Fittest,
Friday at Death Before Dishonor! pic.twitter.com/Hm5OKKhz1r
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 25, 2024
– 18 Brand New WWE Live Events with Passcode: WWESLAM
#wwe pic.twitter.com/qE1tsDIdhT
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 25, 2024