WWE announces new tour dates, new ROH PPV match announced, and a MJF note

– AEW has updated their roster page to reflect that MJF is now the new All Elite Wrestling American Champion.

– Tony Khan has announced a six man elimination Survival of the Fittest match for the Ring of Honor World Television Championship for this Friday night’s ROH “Death Before Dishonor” in Arlington, Texas.

This Friday, 7/26#ROHDBD

Arlington, TX ROH World TV Title

Survival Of The Fittest

Atlantis Jr/@BigShottyLee/@IamLioRush/@shane216taylor/@TheRealMorrison/@briancagegmsi World TV Champion Atlantis Jr defends the title in Survival Of The Fittest,

Friday at Death Before Dishonor! pic.twitter.com/Hm5OKKhz1r — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 25, 2024

– 18 Brand New WWE Live Events with Passcode: WWESLAM

