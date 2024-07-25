The deleted Corey Graves Tweet

Jul 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

In a now deleted tweet, Corey Graves seemingly responded to Jack Perry taking an unprotected chair shot to the head during the AEW Blood And Guts Match on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

As of this posting, Corey Graves is trending on Twitter/X.

