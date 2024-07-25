The deleted Corey Graves Tweet

In a now deleted tweet, Corey Graves seemingly responded to Jack Perry taking an unprotected chair shot to the head during the AEW Blood And Guts Match on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

As of this posting, Corey Graves is trending on Twitter/X.

The unprotected head shot that Corey Graves was talking about, and he’s right. Don’t do or agree to this, ever. Protect the talent — including yourself. This industry has lost legends because of unnecessary risks. #AEW #WWE pic.twitter.com/zc2EEqABBK — And New! Wrestling (@andnewwrestling) July 25, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

