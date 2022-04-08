Carmella and Corey Graves wed
Congratulations to Corey Graves and WWE superstar Carmella on getting married on Thursday…
Carmella and Cory Graves today at their wedding. pic.twitter.com/2nZ8Fn4f52
🖤✨🍾 pic.twitter.com/fakL7OsLf3
Jon Moxley at Corey and Carmella’s wedding. 😀 pic.twitter.com/q8LR1vwupE
Wedding things 🍑🖤 pic.twitter.com/asP5nhLh1E
