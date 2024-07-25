Team AEW prevails over Team Elite in a very violent Blood & Guts match

Team AEW reigned supreme over Team Elite in the five vs five Blood & Guts match, a match which featured a ton of violence, blood, unprotected chair shots, and several “holy shit” moments throughout.

The climax of the match came when Jack Perry, part of The Elite, got handcuffed to the steel structure. He got whacked in the head by Mark Briscoe in a very dangerous unprotected chair shot and then was doused with gasoline by Darby Allin.

Allin threatened to light Perry up if he didn’t quit but then changed his mind and said that he’d set him on fire if he didn’t give him a title shot. Perry, in response, spat at Allin.

Matthew Jackson decided to end the match and save Perry from being lit up. Allin wasn’t interested and said the had to say “I quit” if he wanted to end it. Matthew did just that and the match was finally over.

The match had several violent moments, use of weapons, tables, chairs, thumbtacks, scissors, staple guns, and everything else imaginable that made this match not good for anyone with a faint of heart.

You can see highlights from the match below.

