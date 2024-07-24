Khan on the possibility of a WWE x AEW Supershow, Booker T likes Ricky Starks

– Booker T On Ricky Starks fitting in WWE via Hall Of Fame podcast

“I think he fits in perfectly. I mean, I really do. I think he’s got that look, he’s got the swagger. His name has gotten there before he did, so that right there said a whole lot about Ricky Starks. The guy believes in himself. That’s one thing I could say, almost like about Ethan Page. Ricky Starks — this kid. He has something, I don’t know what it is. People are always comparing him to The Rock. Me personally, I don’t see that. I don’t see that. But his promo style, his dress perhaps, maybe look, I don’t know. But people do compare him a lot to The Rock.”

– Tony Khan (via the Rich Eisen Show) was asked about the possibility of a WWE x AEW Supershow:

“I would love if that was possible. I don’t know that it is but it would be great

if it was possible for the fans.

I think that would be wonderful.”

