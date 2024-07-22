Tamina & MVP updates, Smackdown viewership, former WWE announcer working at Trader Joe’s

– Fightful reports that Tamina isn’t expected to be used on WWE TV, and MVP is expected to leave.

– Smackdown on Friday drew 2,313,000 viewers; 0.65 P18-49 rating, according to wrestlenomics.com. Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Former WWE announcer Tony Chimel speaking on the “Behind The Turnbuckle” podcast earlier this week.

“My main job now is working at a Trader Joe’s.

I love that place and I love working there. I also work for AEW a couple of times per month. I love working there as well. That still keeps me on the wrestling scene and a little bit on the road. I don’t travel the way I used to, which I’m very happy about, because I don’t like it.

I love both gigs now that I’m doing.”

